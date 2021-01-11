SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Three teens were arrested after a shot was fired on the beach near the main turnaround in Seaside, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene at 1:09 a.m. Monday.
Two teens were located by the officers. Police said the teens were in possession of a pistol.
A third teen was then found nearby in a parked car. Officers said that suspect also had a pistol.
All three suspects – ages 14, 15 and 16 years old – were arrested on charges including unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a firearm, reckless endangering and disorderly conduct. They were booked into a juvenile detention facility.
The names of the suspects were not released, but police said they do not live in Clatsop County.
“We would like to thank those witnesses in the area who reported the incident and who spoke with the responding officers,” according to a statement from the Seaside Police Department.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Shauna Stelson at 503-738-6311.
Cannon Beach police assisted in this case.
Why is it when teens do adult crimes, their identities are withheld from the media, or the media are not allowed to divulge? How 'bout if you release the names of their parents? How would that be?
