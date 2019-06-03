SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Three teens were killed in a two-vehicle crash that closed down part of the Salem Parkway for several hours, according to police.
Emergency crews including police and firefighters responded to a report of a crash just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A black Jeep Wrangler and a white Toyota Camry were found off the roadway.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said all northbound lanes of Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast were closed due to the crash. It was initially reported by ODOT that there was at least one death in the crash.
The crash scene remained closed until about 7:05 a.m. Monday.
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Salem police said an investigation indicated that the Jeep was traveling northeast on Salem Parkway at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light at Cherry Avenue Northeast.
The Jeep then struck the Toyota, which was traveling southeast.
Police said all three occupants of the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified as Trinity Watt, 19 of Salem, Madison Capobianco, 19 of Salem, and Makayla Tryon, 18 of Keizer.
The driver of the Jeep was identified as Juan Carlos Rodriguez Palacios, 25 of Salem. Police said he and a passenger of the Jeep remained at the crash scene until they were transported to Salem Health for treatment.
Rodriguez Palacios was subsequently arrested and faces several charges. They are:
- Three counts of first-degree manslaughter
- Four counts of reckless endangering another person
- One count of third-degree assault
- One count of reckless driving
- Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Police said the suspect's blood alcohol content was 0.239 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
Rodriguez Palacios was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Salem police did not report any additional information about the passenger of the Jeep.
