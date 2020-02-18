Police tie Longview skimming suspects to three new cases across Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a string of skimming cases, in which they say the same two men placed a device on card readers at three gas stations across Clackamas County.
This comes just one week after Longview police asked for the public’s help identifying skimming suspects in their town.
Now, investigators believe these two men are behind all four cases, but officers say there hasn’t been any investigative leads on who they are. It’s possible, police say, they don’t live in the area.
Gladstone police say two men placed a skimming device at the Texaco in Oregon City, and when employees there discovered it, they called over to the Texaco in Gladstone.
Investigators provided still photos from Feb. 2 surveillance video when it was installed. Employees in Gladstone didn’t get that warning call, police say, until two weeks later.
There’s no easy way to spot the devices, but police say if you give the corner of a card reader a little tug, you can tell if the keypad is fake because the plastic will lift off.
Investigators say the skimming devices are sophisticated, and they don’t yet know what they’re capable of.
Gladstone police say they haven’t had any calls about fraudulent charges on any customer cards, but if you do notice any unusual activity on your account, call police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.