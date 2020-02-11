TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tuesday concludes a 30-day warning period after new traffic-enforcement cameras were installed at a busy intersection in Tigard last month.
Starting Tuesday, citations will be issued for red light violations at the intersection of Southwest Hall Boulevard and Pacific Highway (99W).
If you run a red light at SW Hall and 99W you could end up with a $265 ticket. @TigardPolice using cameras at this intersection now. #fox12Oregon #redlightcameras pic.twitter.com/I8PtYubZRB— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 11, 2020
This is one of three intersections along Pacific Highway where traffic-enforcement cameras were installed by the City of Tigard.
The other cameras were installed at SW 72nd Avenue and SW Durham Road.
Citations for SW 72nd Avenue will be issued starting Feb. 26. Drivers are receiving warning letters until then.
A 30-day warning period for SW Durham Road is set to start on Feb. 21.
Police said the citation amount for these violations is $265, a base fine set by the State of Oregon.
Police hope the new cameras will keep the intersections safe for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.
(1) comment
begin? with all due respect, running a red light was always illegal
