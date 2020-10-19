VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department announced on Monday that they will be conducting enhanced patrols around ballot boxes in the city through Election Day.
The move it to deter potential voter intimidation and/or tampering with the ballot boxes and provide safety for officials collecting the ballots, according to police. Officers will also be looking for non-authorized ballot boxes.
Police will not be touching or handling ballots and will notify election officials if a ballot box appears to be unsecure.
Any incidents of voter intimidation or ballot box tampering should be reported by calling 311.
