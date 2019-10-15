PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have tracked a missing University of Portland student’s last known location to the intersection of North Portsmouth Avenue and North Lombard Street.
Detectives worked with TriMet to establish Owen Klinger’s last known whereabouts in north Portland. Video was also collected from surrounding businesses and homes in the area.
The 18-year-old was last seen on campus around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 leaving Christie Hall.
Police asked for the public’s help locating Klinger, while volunteers have canvassed the area looking for him.
Police said there is no evidence of foul play in this case, however officers have not received any viable tips regarding his location.
Owen’s phone is turned off, according to investigators, and it’s unusual for him to go more than a day without contacting loved ones.
Photos of Klinger were released by detectives, including one that shows him facing away from the camera, but wearing the same clothes he was last seen wearing Oct. 6.
“Investigators remain committed to finding Owen and seeing his safe return to his loved ones,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Related: Family members ask for help in search for missing University of Portland student
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or missing@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.