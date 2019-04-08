Police: Traffic stop in SE Portland leads to 2 arrests, seizure of loaded gun

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A traffic stop in southeast Portland led to two arrests and the seizure of a loaded gun, according to police.
Members of the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team conducted the stop near Southeast 160th and Alder Street at 12:05 a.m. Saturday.
Jerone Cuie, 25, was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
Travon Jackson, 19, was arrested on warrants for robbery charges.
Both suspects were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
No further details were released about this case.
Anyone with tips on gun crimes can contact the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
