WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A truck pulling a travel trailer crashed on Highway 26 near Cedar Hills Boulevard, blocking traffic and leaking propane into the air, according to Beaverton police.
Officers Tuesday afternoon said all lanes of westbound Highway 26 were closed immediately after the crash, with several lanes reopening after the initial response.
The driver in the truck was not hurt, according to firefighters on scene, who worked to clear the trailer’s contents from the road. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the driver hit the dividing median on the highway.
Just passed the travel trailer rollover that caused a temporary all-lane closure on Hwy 26 WB at Cedar Hills Blvd. @BeavertonPolice say the trailer propane tanks are leaking. @TVFR on scene. Several lanes have reopened. It appears the travel trailer came off its frame. @OregonDOT pic.twitter.com/4lr7Qosoa2— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) June 18, 2019
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office helped with lane closures after the crash. No additional information was immediately available for release.
