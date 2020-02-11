ASHLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested for assaulting a woman, trying to steal her vehicle, and then attacking and robbing another person while armed with a screwdriver, according to police in southern Oregon.
Aaron David Whitley, 37, was arrested late Monday morning after police responded to East Main Street and 4th Street.
Police said a woman reported that Whitley had assaulted her in a parking lot after asking for help. She said he then tried to steal her vehicle.
Whitley is a known transient in the area, according to law enforcement.
The woman escaped and yelled for help, according to investigators. When the two bystanders approached, Whitley threatened them with a knife and then fled on foot, police said.
Before officers were able to arrest him, they say Whitley tried to rob another man while armed with a screwdriver.
Whitley was lodged at the Jackson County Jail, where he now faces charges including robbery in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
