Vancouver police

KPTV file image.

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A man reported missing out of Clark County has been located, according to the Vancouver Police Department. 

Police said early Monday morning that Jeremy B. Wade, 25, had been found safe. VPD had asked the public for help finding him after he was last contacted on Thursday near Battle Ground Lake. He is a transient and was staying in a tent on the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail, but had not been seen there.

VPD did not release any additional details about locating Wade. 

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.