PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left a TriMet bus driver seriously injured on Saturday evening.
Police said just after 7 p.m., an officer on another call heard gunfire near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. She and other officers responded and found a TriMet bus driver had been shot while behind the wheel of the bus.
The man suffered serious injuries but was conscious and talking with officers. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance. He had an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder.
There were passengers on the bus, but no reports of injuries.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team is on scene and investigating. Police have not released any suspect information. If anyone has any information about this case, please reference Portland Police case 21-138251 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
