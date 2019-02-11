CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) - A truck driver who was driving too fast for the snowy conditions crashed and spilled two tankers filled with diesel on Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to Milepost 54, about nine miles east of Cascade Locks, at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Police said a 34-year-old semi driver for Space Age lost control of the truck, causing two tankers to flip onto their sides. The tankers started leaking diesel onto the highway.
The diesel eventually seeped underneath the barrier onto the westbound lanes.
Two tanks completely spilled their loads of diesel. Police said around 2,500 gallons of diesel was on the highway.
The highway was partially blocked as crews worked to clear the scene. Space Age contracted a company to clean the spill.
Updates on road conditions are available at tripcheck.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Way to the river
The diesel has made it’s way to a pond on it’s was to the Columbia River.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.