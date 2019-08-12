Police trying to ID teen suspects in Vancouver convenience store robberies

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are trying to identify two teenage suspects they say robbed area convenience stores together.
The first robbery occurred Aug. 4 at a convenience store at the Chevron station in the 14000 block of Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard. Police say one of the suspects during this robbery went behind the counter, took items, and tried to leave without paying.
The suspect elbowed the clerk in the face when the clerk tried to confront him, police say. During the altercation, a gun firearm fell the suspect’s sweatshirt, according to police, who say the suspect then grabbed the firearm and fled the store with his accomplice.
The second robbery occurred Aug. 12 at the 7-Eleven in the 11000 block of Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard. Police say the two teens again entered the store together, with one going behind the counter and loading items into a backpack. When clerk confronted the suspect, he pushed the clerk to the ground and stepped on her as he fled the store, according to law enforcement.
Officers describe the first suspect as a black man between 16-17 years of age; they say he stands approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall, has a thin athletic build, and has brown hair.
The second suspect is described as a mixed race or Hispanic man, according to police. He is also between 16-17 years of age and stands approximately 5-feet-1-inch tall; he has a thin build and longer brown hair.
The Vancouver Police Department asks anyone with information on the identity of either or both suspects to call Detective Jason Mills at 360-487-7425.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.