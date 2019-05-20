VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two 12-year-old girls who were reported missing on Monday have been found safe, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Police said Desiree Collazo-Romayor was last seen leaving her home at about 7:45 p.m. Monday. Her friend, Fiona Belden, was later reported missing just before midnight.
At around 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, police said Collazo-Romayor and Belden were located safe and have returned home.
No other details were released.
