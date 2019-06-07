PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two teens were arrested Thursday night after police responded to a report of a shooting in northeast Portland.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 5500 block of Northeast 48th Avenue where a single shot was reportedly fired inside of a vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
Police said Marquise Djuan Brazile and Calvin Jerome Jackson, both 18, were arrested and officers recovered two firearms.
According to police, officers located a single bullet hole in the roof of the vehicle.
Brazile and Jackson were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Brazile is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and fourth-degree assault.
Jackson is facing charges of two counts of possession of a loaded firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to assist with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Enjoy the tinnitus, you ghetto rats.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.