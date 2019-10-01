VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after Vancouver police say they attempted to run over a gas station clerk during a robbery.
The robbery occurred at the Texaco, located at 3515 East 4th Plain Boulevard.
Police said a male, who is known to the clerk, entered the store with another male and attempted to take items without paying.
The clerk and the suspect got into a physical altercation, according to police. The suspect and his accomplice then left the store and the clerk followed them.
According to police, the suspects attempted to run the clerk over with their vehicle. The clerk then pepper sprayed both of the suspects.
Officers arrived to the scene and arrested the two suspects, identified as Keony T. Baelo, 18, and Gladwell Baelo. Police did not provide an age for Gladwell.
Both were booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of first-degree robbery. Gladwell is also facing a charge of vehicular assault.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
