PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested and police are looking for another person after a property was burglarized in southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.
At 1:16 a.m., police responded to the 10700 block of Southeast Harold Street after neighbors reported hearing suspicious noises.
Officers, along with Portland Police Bureau aerial personnel, went to the property. From above, the air support spotted two people run from the scene.
Officers found the pair with help from the aerial team and a neighbor. Police took the two suspects were into custody without incident.
Police said officers learned three suspects went to the property, broke into several buildings and attempted to steal a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
A third suspect was not located by police.
The two suspects arrested were identified as Shelby L. Taylor, 24, and Michael A. Brown, 45. Both were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Taylor faces two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and attempt unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Brown has since been released from the Multnomah County Jail and faces the charges as Taylor.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
