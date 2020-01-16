SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with thefts that occurred earlier this month, according to the Sandy Police Department.
Police said an investigation began on January 2 when there was a string of thefts from vehicles in the Sandy area.
During the investigation, police were able to identify three suspects.
Police said a 17-year-old boy was interviewed and released on Jan. 13. Charges were forwarded to the Clackamas County Juvenile Department.
The two other suspects, identified as a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old Elijah Jakob Keller Chambers, were interviewed on Jan. 15 and taken into custody.
The 16-year-old was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center after being interviewed, according to police.
The two juveniles are facing charges of first-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and third-degree robbery.
Chambers was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of two counts of first-degree theft and 11 counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. His bail was set at $47,500.
Police said two handguns were stolen during the thefts. Both guns have been recovered.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
