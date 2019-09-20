KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Two boys were involved in a fight at a high school with a school resource officer Thursday afternoon, according to Keizer police.
A Keizer Police School Resource Officer was notified about a fight that was occurring near the gymnasium inside McNary High School, located at 595 Chemawa Road North, around 2:20 p.m.
The officer said there was a fight between two female students. Staff members broke up the fight, but hundreds of students had gathered to watch.
When the resource officer arrived at the fight, he identified two male students he believed were involved in the incident. While trying to detain the two males for further questioning, the resource officer became involved in a physical struggle with the males.
While the resource officer attempted to take the two males into custody, a staff member at the school requested help and several officers responded to the radio call.
No one was injured, according to police.
Both males were arrested and transported to the Marion County Juvenile Department, each charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.