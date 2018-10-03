INDEPENDENCE, OR (KPTV) - Two murder suspects were arrested in Independence Wednesday morning.
Around 1 a.m., Independence police assisted the U.S. Marshall’s Office and Oregon State Police SWAT with a search warrant at an apartment complex.
Police said the U.S. Marshall’s Office were investigating a murder that occurred in California earlier this year and believed they had identified the suspects who were in the Independence area.
The two boys were taken into custody without incident, according to police.
“The combined effort of the US Marshall’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Independence Police Department has truly made our community a safer place for everyone,” police said.
