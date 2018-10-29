ASHLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two cougars were spotted on the Southern Oregon University campus Sunday night, according to the Ashland Police Department.
Ashland police officers and SOU Campus Public Safety officers responded to the area of Hannon Library at around 10 p.m. after sightings of the cougars were reported.
Police said officers were able to scare one of the cougars away by making noise, but the other cougar, which was bigger, would not leave.
According to police, the police chief made the decision to put the cougar down as it presented an ongoing danger to the community.
One shot was fired, but missed the cougar. Police said the cougar left the area after the shot was fired.
A rash of cougar sightings in downtown Ashland have recently caused alarm.
State wildlife officials are working with Ashland police to monitor the sightings.
