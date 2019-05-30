TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police say two 5th graders who ran away from school Thursday afternoon have been found and are safe.
Officers were concerned for the kids' welfare after they reportedly ran away from the Twality track at 1:30 p.m.
Officers Thursday evening thanked the public for it's help.
