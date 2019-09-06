PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two guns were seized after a traffic stop in southeast Portland on Wednesday.
PB's Gun Violence Reduction Team officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Alder Street around 12:13 a.m.
During the stop, officers located two concealed firearms in the vehicle. The firearms were seized as evidence.
Officers booked Kalemete F. Gase, 32, into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
