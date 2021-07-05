PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood late Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Just after 11:30 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a report of a shooting near Northeast 127th and East Burnside. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Police said another gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound went by private car to an area hospital.
At the scene, officers found shell casings and a car that had crashed near Southeast 127th and Southeast Stark. Police said witnesses connected the crash to the shooting.
Bullets went through exterior walls into at least two apartments and struck at least one parked car, according to police.
No additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.
