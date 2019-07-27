VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two people were killed in a 3-vehicle crash late Friday night and two others were injured, including an 8-year-old child.
Vancouver police said that officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched at around 11:45 p.m. to the intersection of Northeast 18th Street and Northeast 187th Avenue on the report of a crash.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a 2005 BMW X5 and two “sport type” motorcycles that were involved in the collision.
According to police, initial examination of the crash determined that the BMW was traveling southbound on Northeast 187th Avenue and was making a left turn onto Northeast 18th Street. The two motorcycles were traveling westbound on Northeast 18th Street and hit the BNW driver’s door.
The BMW driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 8-year-old passenger of the BMW suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
One of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene. The second motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Police said both motorcyclists were 23 years old. The age of the BMW driver was not provided. No other information on the identities of the people involved in the crash were released.
The crash investigation remains ongoing and police said alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.
