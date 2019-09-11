MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Tuesday after police say they attempted to rob a bank in Medford.
At about 10 a.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Banner Bank, located at 1455 E. McAndrews Road.
An investigation revealed that the suspect came into the bank and presented a demand note to a teller. Police say when the teller questioned the note, the suspect grabbed it and fled the bank without any money.
According to police, a witness saw the suspect get into a dark-colored Chrysler 300 that was parked near Corona Avenue.
Shortly after police responded to Banner Bank, the U.S. Bank at 1242 Court Street reported a man had been in the bank and acted suspicious. The man was reportedly loitering in the lobby, before leaving on his own without approaching a teller.
Police said surveillance cameras in the area were able to capture the suspect's vehicle and license plate.
Prior to 1:30 p.m., police said the suspect vehicle, a black 2007 Chrysler 300, was located in the 4500 block of South Pacific Highway in Phoenix.
Police said the man associated with the vehicle was identified as David Lee Martin, 30. Martin was determined to be the getaway driver and was arrested.
Detectives later identified the suspect who entered the bank as Charles Fraser-Lindsey, 18. He was located at his home in the 5600 block of Gebhard Road in Central Point and arrested without incident.
Both men were charged with two counts of first-degree attempted theft.
Police said robbery charges could not be applied because detectives were not able to determine if there was a threat of a weapon in this case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
