OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night following an armed robbery at the Oregon City Shopping Center.
Officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Rite Aid, located at 1900 McLoughlin Boulevard, at around 9:15 p.m.
Police learned that the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Austin Keever-Nyberg, walked to the pharmacy and jumped the counter. Keever-Nyberg, who was armed with a knife, then ordered employee's to the ground and stole medication from the back of the pharmacy.
As Keever-Nyberg was leaving the store, police said he threatened another employee with the knife. He then fled on foot toward Main Street.
None of the employees were injured.
Once at the scene, officers set up a perimeter and a K-9 search was started.
According to police, Keever-Nyberg returned to the shopping center and ran to a vehicle in the parking lot.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Jacob Petersen, attempted to leave the shopping center, but police said officers pinned the vehicle.
Police said medication and knife were recovered at the scene.
Both Keever-Nyberg and Petersen were arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
Keever-Nyberg is facing charges of first-degree robbery, coercion, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon. His bail has been set at $272,500.
Petersen is facing a charge of first-degree robbery. His bail is set at $250,000.
Keever-Nyberg was arrested last month in connection to driving into a group of pedestrians in northeast Portland. The incident was caught on camera.
He was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted assault for that incident.
