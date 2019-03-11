LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday after police say they tried to use multiple stolen credit cards at the Chinook Winds Casino.
On March 7, officers responded to the report of a suspicious man at the casino.
Officers arrived to the scene and contacted the man, who police say was in possession of several credit cards with different names as well as an identification card for another man.
Police said the man first gave a false name, but officers later identified him as 32-year-old Scott Richardson of Portland.
A small amount of heroin was found in Richardson's possession, according to police.
A man associated with Richardson, who was identified as 31-year-old Brandon Savage, of Milwaukie, was also found in possession of several stolen credit cards and a stolen identification card.
Police said most of the credit cards and identifications were stolen from the Portland area. Officers have contacted the victims and are working to return the property to the rightful owners.
Richardson was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of heroin, identity theft, misuse of identification, and probation violation.
Savage was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and third-degree theft.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
