PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested early Saturday morning during focused patrols by Tactical Operation Division officers, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said the focused patrols are due to several shootings and firearm recoveries in the past few months.
Prior to 1 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle without a license plate in the 9400 block of Southeast Raymond Street.
Police said a passenger, identified as 21-year-old Dontae Mathis, was found to be in possession of a handgun during the investigation.
Mathis was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public (city code), and felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said another passenger, identified as 18-year-old Hassan Smith, was arrested for a probation violation.
Both Mathis and Smith were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
According to police, the handgun and other evidence were seized.
The Tactical Operations Division is continuing to investigate several incidents of gun violence throughout Portland.
Anyone with information about gun crimes is encouraged to reach out to the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
