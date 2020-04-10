Police: Two men arrested for fighting at Corvallis convenience store; one man fired shot in parking lot

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested after fighting at a Dari Mart in Corvallis that involved one man firing a gun, according to police.
Officers responded to the convenience store on the 400 block of Southwest Western Boulevard at 5:23 p.m. Thursday.
Callers reported seeing two men fighting in the parking lot, when one of the men pulled out a gun and chased the other man into the store.
Investigators said the suspects, Ricky Donnell Jones Jr., 38, of Corvallis, and Alec James Blaeser, 27, of Corvallis, have had prior issues, with Jones accusing Blaeser of following his wife. When Blaeser went to the Dari Mart, police said Jones confronted him.
The men fought, according to police, and Blaeser pulled out a handgun. Investigators said Blaeser fired a shot, at which point Jones went back into the store and Blaeser followed him.
Police said Blaeser also waved the gun around while inside the store.
Officers arrived and took both men into custody. Blaeser sustained minor injuries during the fight.
Police confirmed one shot was fired, but they could not identify where the bullet went. There were no reports of injuries from the gunfire.
Jones was arrested on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Blaeser was arrested on charges of reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another person.
Police said there is at least one witness who ran away when Blaeser pulled out the gun who has not been interviewed by officers. That person, or anyone with additional information, is asked to contact Officer Ryan Bell at 541-766-6924.
