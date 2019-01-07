PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say they have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that happened on Hayden Island last year.
On Oct. 11, 2018, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Rodeway Inn, located at 1401 North Hayden Island Drive, on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim survived his injury.
On Jan. 4, U.S. Marshals located and took 24-year-old Christopher A. Jacobo into custody at a home in the 13000 block of Southeast Ramona Street.
Police said detectives believe Jacobo was involved in the shooting based on information gathered during the investigation.
Jacobo was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, attempted aggravated murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and a parole violation warrant for a previous conviction of first-degree burglary.
U.S. Marshals also arrested 35-year-old Christopher L. Irvin in connection with the investigation. He was arrested on Nov. 1, 2018.
Irvin was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Nov. 1 on charges of two counts of first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a parole violation warrant for a previous conviction of burglary.
