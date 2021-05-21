PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say two men have been arrested after a shooting in southeast Portland that injured one person.
On May 16, police said they responded to the 12600 block of Southeast Taggart Street after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. As officers were responding, they said a shooting victim flagged down other officers on a separate call in the 14100 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim was related to the call on SE Taggart St.
The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
On Wednesday, Enrique Vallejo, 28, of Portland was arrested in the area of Southeast 106th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of 3 counts of attempted murder in the second degree and 3 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Janero Rodriguez, 22, of Damascus was arrested on May 16 and booked into the MCDC on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. A gun was also recovered from the scene.
