PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were found dead after officers responded to a shooting in a home in northeast Portland.
Police were called out to the 13600 block of Northeast Milton Street at 7:37 a.m. Monday.
Officers initially said two people were injured in the shooting, before confirming Monday afternoon that two men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The firearm believed to have been used in this case was recovered by investigators.
Police said the two men were known to each other and there is no identified on-going risk to the community in connection with this case.
Homicide detectives are working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on the investigation.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Brad Clifton at brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.
(1) comment
Gotta be the Van Buren Boys.
