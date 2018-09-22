PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two men were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning after police say a shooting occurred at a Motel 6 in southeast Portland.
At 2:58 a.m., officers responded to several reports of gunfire at the motel, located at 3104 Southeast Powell Boulevard.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was provided emergency aid by responding medical personnel and he was transported to a Portland hospital.
Officers searched for suspects in the area of the shooting, but did not find any. They did locate evidence of gunfire in the parking lot and an abandoned vehicle they believe is associated with people involved in the shooting.
While investigating, police heard that another man with a gunshot wound arrived at a Portland hospital after riding in a private vehicle. Officers believe he is a victim of the motel shooting.
Based on initial findings, investigators think a group of people associated with a room in the motel were having a party when a disturbance occurred and gunfire followed.
Police said the victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police do not have any suspect information to report currently and continue to investigate the shooting.
FOX 12 spoke with Jered Barnett and Alexxa Henderstott, who were guests at the Motel 6 who awoke to the gunfire. They were only staying for the one night.
"I was sleeping so good and then I got woken up rudely by six gun shots so yeah I was pretty upset," said Hendershott.
Barnett said a lot of police responded, shortly after the shots were heard.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team has assumed the shooting investigation. Forensic evidence division criminalists also responded to assist in investigating the shooting.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or possesses video surveillance of the incident to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division Gang Enforcement Team Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov.
