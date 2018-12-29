PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two men were found with multiple stab wounds in northeast Portland Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the report of a disturbance at an apartment complex located at 8231 Northeast Broadway.
Two men were found suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police.
Officers learned the suspect, identified as Michael J. Thomas, 53, was in a nearby apartment. Officers located and took Thomas into custody without incident.
Both victims were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they found evidence of a disturbance and an assault in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Officers also located and seized the knife believed to have been used in the assault.
Investigators believe the victims and suspect were involved in a disturbance. During the disturbance, the suspect is believed to have stabbed the victim’s multiple times.
Police said they do not believe there is a danger to the public.
