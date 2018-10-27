PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing in southeast Portland Saturday morning.
Officer said they responded to The Venue Gentlemen's Club, located at 9950 Southeast Stark Street, on the report that two people were stabbed around 11:50 a.m.
Two men were found suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police.
Police said they searched the area for the suspect, but no one matching the suspect's description was located.
The victims refused to be transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of their injuries instead electing to drive themselves in a private vehicle to a hospital, according to officers.
Police said based on preliminary information they believe a disturbance occurred in the bathroom of the club involving at least three people. During the disturbance, the victims were stabbed.
After the stabbing, the suspect left the scene in a car.
The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 35 years old, 5 foot 8 inches tall with a muscular build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white writing and is armed with a knife, according to police.
Officers believe the suspect left in 1992 white BMW 525 series with Washington license plate "BLW8072."
Police said anyone who sees the suspect or suspect's vehicle should contact 911.
Anyone with information about this stabbing investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.
