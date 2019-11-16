PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning, sending one of them to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Portland police.
At 1:17 a.m., officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on West Burnside Street and Northwest 16th Avenue.
When police arrived at the scene, they learned two people had been hit by the car. A man was found unconscious and seriously injured. He was transported by an ambulance to a hospital. As of 9:30 a.m., police said he is in critical condition.
The other victim, a woman, suffered minor injuries.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
Police said the driver of the car involved in the crash remained at the scene and was arrested.
The driver, identified as 39-year-old Ian Cupples, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of drivers under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and third-degree assault.
While officers investigated the crash, West Burnside Street was closed in both directions between Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 17th Avenue.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, and has not spoken to officers yet, to contact lead investigator Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.
According to police, the crash is the 58th time the Major Crash Team has been activated this year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
