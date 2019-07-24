KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested for possession of meth Tuesday morning.
The Community Response Unit received complaints from neighbors about drug activity back in June at a residence located at 472 Chemawa Road North in Keizer.
The complaints were of multiple people stopping by the home several times each day, as well as issues that made neighbors believe controlled substances were being used or sold sold.
An investigation started and a search warrant for the residence was obtained and served on Tuesday around 9 a.m. During the search of the residence, a scale, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, glass smoking pipes and a loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun were located and seized.
Anna Marie Chapman-Olsen, 64, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and Joel Boldman, 45, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
Two children, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-month-old boy were taken into protective custody and released to relatives.
