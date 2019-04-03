NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A warrant was served in Newport on the suspicion of an ongoing narcotic and counterfeiting investigation.
Newport police said they served a search warrant on a residence in Seal Rock on Saturday.
The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing narcotic and counterfeiting investigation involving Jordan Morlok and Corrina Antonuccio, of Lincoln County, who were selling large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin.
Both subjects were also passing counterfeit bills at area businesses, according to police.
Officers said they located commercial quantities of both heroin and methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales, manufacturing equipment, three firearms, legitimate U.S. currency, and $10,000 in counterfeit 100-dollar bills.
Morlok and Antonuccio are facing the following charges of delivery of heroin, manufacture of heroin, possession of heroin, delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree forgery, and possession of a forged instrument.
