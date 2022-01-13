PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The two people found dead after Portland police conducted a welfare check in southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon were a mother and son who died in a murder-suicide, police said.
Police asked neighbors to shelter in place as they investigated, but that order has been lifted.
Investigators say the welfare check took place at 2:40 p.m. When they got to the house on Southeast 103rd Drive they heard a gunshot on the property.
That’s when officers went into the house and found a woman dead inside. Neighbors were asked to shelter in place as the special emergency reaction team and crisis negotiation team got to the scene.
They say SERT searched the property where they heard the gunshot and that’s where they found a man dead. Police say he appeared to have shot himself.
After making sure no one else was at the house, police say this went from a tactical operation to an investigation.
Police have since identified the two people found dead as 74-year-old Karen Friedstrom and her son, 47-year-old Justin Friedstrom. Police say Justin Friedstrom shot his mother, then himself.
Taylor Trout lives nearby and says he was shocked to see police tape blocking his doorstep.
“I know two people are dead and it's really sad for our neighborhood. This community too and all of SE Portland. You hear almost every day about this kind of stuff. It's just kind of troubling,” Trout said.
If you know anything about this case you’re asked to call Portland police.