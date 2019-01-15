GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say two people were hit by a car Tuesday night.
The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 179th Avenue.
Both people were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The extent of their injuries is unclear.
Police say the vehicle remained at the scene. They say the driver is being processed for driving impaired by the Vehicular Crimes Team.
Southeast Stark Street has been closed between Southeast 181st Avenue and Southeast 176th Place while police investigate the crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
