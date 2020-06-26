PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland police responded to three shootings in six hours overnight Thursday to Friday.
One of the shootings happened in the area of Southeast 126th Avenue and Powell Boulevard just after 2:00 a.m. Officers had received multiple reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a man injured. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said another victim, a woman, arrived at the hospital with injuries believed to be sustained during the same incident. She also had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A third shooting was investigated in six hours overnight while police was also managing multiple demonstrations.
They said a shooting happened in each of Portland police’s three precincts.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective JD McGuire at jeff.mcguire@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
