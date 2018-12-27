BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired at Indian Connection in Beaverton Thursday afternoon.
Officers said they responded to a disturbance in the 17200 block of Northwest Corridor Court. As officers were responding they learned that gunshots had been fired.
#BREAKING - shooting at Indian Connection in Beaverton, police confirm one man is detained, one man has non-life threatening injuries and a third woman has a potential graze wound - Beaverton PD say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/K5UAVk4o4J— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) December 28, 2018
When officers arrived, they found one male victim with a non-life threatening wound.
The suspect was also located at the scene and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
Officers learned there was a second victim who was hit by shrapnel. The victim was found at a nearby business and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.
If you have any information about this incident please contact the Beaverton Police Department at (503) 629-0111.
