ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man who they say shot two people at a home in St. Helens Tuesday night.
At around 10:13 p.m., officers were called out to a home near South 7th Street and Old Portland Road on the report of gunshots.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located one man outside of the home with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. The victim was able to tell officers that there was another victim inside the home.
Police said officers located a second victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.
According to police, a young girl was located inside the home, but she was not injured.
Both victims were taken to a Portland hospital for treatment. Police said they are both expected to survive.
The suspect fled the home in a white-colored sedan before officers arrived. A suspect description was not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact St. Helens police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
