SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured in Salem early Sunday morning.
Salem Police Department said officers were called out to a report of shots fired in the 3300 block of Astoria Way NE at approximately 4:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found two men with serious injuries, including gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid until medics could arrive.
SPD say detectives responded to the scene and are actively working on the case. Their initial findings indicate that there is no threat to the public.
Police say it is an active investigation and did release the names of the victims.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Salem Police Tips line at 503-588-8477.
