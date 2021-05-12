PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say two people were sent to the hospital after a possible drive-by shooting that took place Wednesday night.
Officers were called out to Northeast Dekum Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 9:00 p.m. Police say two people were shot and sent to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
