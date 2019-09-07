FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - One person was Life Flighted and another taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Friday.
Officers with Forest Grove responded to the intersection of E Street and Pacific Avenue on a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Police said a caller reported that one person had fled the scene on foot.
Upon arrival, a dog track was used to locate the suspect.
The alleged suspect was located and taken into custody at about 9:52 p.m., not far from the crash scene.
Police said two occupants of one of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital.
One was transported by Life Flight and the other by ground ambulance. One occupant in the same vehicle was not injured in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
