EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Gunshots were heard after a fight in Eugene on Saturday.
Police said they received a call regarding a large group fighting and sound of gunshots around 12:14 a.m.
Officers were nearby, heard the shots and quickly went to the scene.
An 18-year-old woman unrelated to the group had been driving at 15th and Ferry and was hit by a stray bullet, according to police.
The woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, according to police.
Later, officer arrested a man, identified as Christopher Tyreek Alexander, 20, of Portland, for unlawful possession of a firearm, interfering and first-degree theft.
Police said a second suspect, Dylan Robert Brown, 19, of Portland, was located by University of Oregon police officers at 18th and University in the cemetery.
Brown was charged by police with trespassing with a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
Brown may receive more charges, according to officers.
If anyone has relevant tips in the case they are asked to call 541. 682. 5111.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
