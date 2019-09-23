PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have made more arrests as they continue their weekend street racing patrols in the Portland metro area.
The patrols conducted on Saturday and Sunday night in the north and northeast Portland areas resulted in 12 traffic stops.
Two vehicles were towed and three people were arrested, according to police.
Suspects arrested included:
- Isaiah L. Brown, 20, four counts of reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangering and driving with a suspended license
- Josiah J. Pittman, 21, four counts of reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangering
- Noah Y. Terry, 21, one count of reckless driving and one count of reckless endangering
Police said Terry and Brown are "repeat offenders."
Brown was arrested on Aug. 11 for reckless driving and reckless endangering, along with forgery pertaining to a fake trip permit.
Terry was arrested on May 5 for the "Interstate 84 Takeover," according to police. He was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
Police would like to remind the public that irresponsible driving practices can have a deadly outcome.
So far this year, there have been 49 Major Crash Team activations and 42 traffic-related deaths. It is not known how many are directly related to street racing.
