PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Portland police say two separate marches blocked traffic on Friday night in Downtown Portland. One of them was later declared a riot.
Police say the first march involving an estimated 80-100 people began in Waterfront Park, crossed the Hawthorne Bridge, and was peaceful. After the brief march, the group returned downtown and then arrived at the Justice Center. The group remained peaceful and left after they were done.
At 9:30 p.m., the other march of an estimated several hundred people began in Director Park. Law enforcement says rioters were seen breaking windows several businesses, including Nordstrom, Verizon, Nike, the Oregon Historical Society, and the First Christian Church. Individuals also engaged in burglary and vandalism.
Windows smashed at Oregon Historical Society. pic.twitter.com/PXlXVQXtSo— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 17, 2021
Police declared a riot just before 10:00 p.m. due to the criminal activity in the group and were ordered to leave. The group was also warned that they were subject to arrest and/or force. Officers began making focused arrests at 4th and Southwest Salmon.
In addition to the vandalism, multiple fires were set at various locations. Officers dispersed the crowds to help Portland Fire and Rescue to put out the fires and prevent them from spreading.
At about 12:00 a.m., police-reported a portable toilet was set on fire near Southwest 4th Avenue and Yamhill Street. The fire was near an occupied building and a propane tank. PF&R was able to extinguish that fire.
Three people were arrested and charged:
- Cameron Millar-Griffin, 24, of Portland, charged with riot, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Theodore Brien, 22, of Portland, charged with first-degree criminal mischief
- Skye Sodja, 43, of Portland, charged with assault a public safety officer, second-degree disorderly conduct
Police said a fourth person was booked into jail but released once “investigators determined this was the appropriate course of action until further investigation could occur.”
This is the third time this week a riot has been declared by the police. The first was declared on Monday night. The second was declared on Tuesday night.
Facebook and Instagram Block Users From Sharing NY Post Report on BLM Co-Founder’s Multi-Million-Dollar Property Purchases.
Many of the corporation such as Nike have donated millions to BLM.
A bunch of mouth breathing losers marching in the name of nothing. Thank you PPB for protecting us. Portland needs to deal with this “woke” problem. Oh wait our mayor & city leaders are “woke” & playing along.
So begins "Spineless and Clueless" Ted Wheeler's "Summer of Love". And where is "I Hate the POlice" Hardesty??
